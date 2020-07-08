Several Grand Lake boat dealers have pulled out of the 2021 Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show because of a commitment deadline and concerns over COVID-19.
Triggering the decision was a June 30 deadline to pay a 25% deposit for a space at the event, which is scheduled Feb. 1-7 at River Spirit Expo, said Gary Nichols, owner of Nichols Marine, which has Oklahoma locations in Tulsa, Monkey Island, Norman and McAlester.
Other dealers opting out of the show include Grand Lake Boat Sales, MarineMax Oklahoma and Ugly John's Custom Boats (Grand Lake, Catoosa), an exhibitor at the Tulsa show for 44 years.
"Of course, since they met and made that decision, they canceled the State Fair of Texas," said Mike Williams, a spokesman for Shangri-La Resort, which this week hosted a meeting with the dealers. "Now, the Newport (International) Rhode Island Boat Show is canceled, and that's an outdoor show (in September)."
Of the Tulsa event, Williams said "it's an awful lot of money to commit seven months in advance on a non-refundable basis when you don't have any clue what's going to happen."
"It's a financial risk for one thing," Nichols said. "It's a public safety risk for a second thing. It wasn't our desire to pull out of the show.
"We asked the show simply to delay the payment process so all of us can make a more informed decision."
For exhibitors at the boat show, the event operator requires subsequent payments on Aug. 31, Oct. 31 and Dec. 15, Nichols said.
"They were going to have 50 percent of our money before the summer's over," he said by phone. "There's no need to do that. That was the problem."
About 140 companies leased space last year in the 10½-acre River Spirit Expo, with Nichols Marine displaying about 80 boats in its 30,000-square-foot allotment.
"It may not be the right time to have a public showing of anything that requires the gathering of large crowds," Nichols said. "… In a show setting, it will be impossible to keep everything sanitized. You would have to simply have somebody go on a boat immediately after consumers left it."
Chris Byrd is general manager of MarineMax Oklahoma.
"To make such a significant financial commitment required seven months ahead of the show dates in times of such uncertainty in our state and nation is just not something we are prepared to do," Byrd said in a statement. "It’s not just the Tulsa Show. Nationwide, our company is not committing to any shows anywhere in the country right now."
John Mullen owns Ugly John's.
"Right here at home, the Oklahoma State Fair has been canceled," he said. "On Grand Lake, both yacht clubs and a popular restaurant had to be closed without notice on the Fourth of July — the busiest day of the year — because of unexpected positive tests for COVID-19. It’s just not a good time to roll the dice with a major financial commitment seven months out to a show that, in the end, people may not be comfortable attending."
The Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show originated in 1956. It is expected to host close to 200 exhibitors in 2021, said Jennifer Maricle, executive director of the event.
"We're 65-years-old; we're good," she said by phone. "We've got 94% in. We're doing great. A couple made a business decision and we understand that in these uncertain times."
The show, the fifth-largest of its kind in the country, has a wait list of exhibitors who want into the show and who desire additional space, Maricle said.
"We're very hopeful," she said. "We're on a good track to have another terrific show and give our exhibitors a great venue to showcase their products and sell everything and be good entertainment for all of our attendees."
The recent opt-outs mean that at least 29 popular brands of new boats won't be represented at the show, Williams said.
"Who would have foreseen something that would interfere not only with our events but life in general and life on the planet?" said Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square. "We are no different that a merchant in Tibet or England that is dealing with this same issue. It is fluid. We need to stay up with it. We'd like to stay ahead of it, but we don't know what ahead of it is.
"… Not one person has to come to Expo Square. They have to want to for a reason, that reason being that they know we are safe, clean and fun. We've always absolutely been as clean as we can be. Now, we need to be aggressively cleaner than that."