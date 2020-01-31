Sonic OKC HQ

 The Sonic headquarters in Bricktown is pictured in 2015. Photo via The Oklahoman archives

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sonic is undergoing layoffs and job relocations at its corporate offices in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development reported the information Friday morning, though it is unclear at the moment how many jobs are affected.

Sonic, a long-time Oklahoma company, was sold to Atlanta-based Inspire Brands. Inspire announced in September 2018 it acquired Sonic in a $2.3 billion deal.

At the time, the companies said headquarters for the drive-in would remain in Bricktown.

