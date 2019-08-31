2014-11-16 ne-borenanniv (copy)

A proposed South by Southwest panel led by a University of Oklahoma educator would explore difficulties in creating and paying for classroom-based apps. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

 John Clanton

A proposed South by Southwest panel led by a University of Oklahoma educator would explore difficulties in creating and paying for classroom-based apps.

The apps face two major cost barriers, said Terri Cullen, associate professor in the educational psychology department. Teachers might not be able to afford quality apps, and it’s often difficult for schools to take that cost on themselves.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

That, Cullen said, can lead app developers to abandon the market.

“I’ve been really concerned about this idea that I’ve seen in ed tech, because we have a lot of people buying devices and the teachers say, ‘If it’s not free, then I can’t use it,’” she said.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags