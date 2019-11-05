The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) has sold the Geophysical Resource Center (GRC) in south Tulsa for $27 million, land records show.
The buyer of the property, which comprises more than 180,000 square feet of Class A office space and nearly 12 acres at 8801 S. Yale Ave. is GRC Park, LLC, according to the general warranty deed.
GRC 1, also known as the Cecil & Ida Green Tower, was built in 1984 and encompasses 102,000 square feet. GRC 2 was completed in 2015 and is spread over 78,992 square feet.
The SEG Board of Directors decided to sell the property as part of the organization’s vision to expand current programs and invest in new global opportunities while furthering the mission of advancing applied geophysics.
The SEG headquarters staff of 58 will remain at the location and continue to lease 15,000 square feet on the fifth floor of GRC 1.
"It became clear to the previous SEG Board of Directors that equity wrapped up in real estate could better serve the mission of our Society if available for timely strategic investment," Rick Miller, president of the SEG Board of Directors, said in a statement.
"Access to these resources allows SEG to strengthen its global mission and do what it does better than any organization in the world — support, advance, and promote applied geophysics. This sale insures SEG’s significance to our science deep into the 21st century."
The SEG is a nonprofit with more than 32,000 members from 125 countries that promotes the science of applied geophysics and the education of geophysicists. It was founded in Houston in 1930 and moved its headquarters to Tulsa in 1946.