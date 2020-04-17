A Tulsa souvenir shop along Route 66 is selling commemorative bricks to support the store and its roadside attractions.
Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios, 1347 E. 11th St., is selling the bricks for $66 through 5 p.m. April 25 and can be purchased at www.fundraisingbrick.com. The bricks will be placed at the base of Tulsa’s next Route 66 roadside attraction, a new 20-foot neon sign in production.
Funded by the Tulsa Route 66 Commission and local donors, the sign will be installed in the coming weeks. Commemorative bricks will help support installation and the store.