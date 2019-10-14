Spartan College of Aeronautics will host a bi-annual career fair 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at its North campus Hanger 8, 8820 E. Pine St.
More than 40 companies will be represented, it said in news release.
"Spartan College historically has a proven record in building and maintaining relationships with local and national employers, helping students and graduates with all their employment needs.
"This career fair will allow students to meet representatives from companies in the aviation mechanics, avionics, and nondestructive testing industries. These fairs also provide the employer an excellent opportunity to meet potential candidates, gather resumes, and conduct onsite interviews," the release said.
According to the 2019 Boeing Pilot & Technician Outlook, the aviation industry projects a need of 804,000 new aviation pilots, 769,000 new maintenance technicians to maintain and fly the world fleet over the next 20 years.
Spartan has been preparing its students for the career fair with mock interviews and resume reviews, said Jeana Conn, dean of Student Affairs. All funds raised during the career fair are used towards scholarships for current and incoming students.
“It’s our goal is to set our students up for success in and out of the classroom," she said. "They have the skills and know-how for these jobs, and we want to help them communicate that efficiently. We are confident in our graduates and are excited to see them make a difference within the workforce.”
Panasonic and Webco are event sponsors for the career fair. SkyWest Airlines, Duncan Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace, Boeing, Wellman Dynamics and ValAir are among employers that will be in attendance.
For a complete list of companies attending, visit www.spartan.edu/career_fair/.