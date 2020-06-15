IC Bus of Oklahoma

The IC Bus of Oklahoma plant, pictured here in May, has shut down operations for the rest of this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 John Clanton

A surge in COVID-19 cases has forced IC Bus of Oklahoma to close its Tulsa plant until at least Monday, plant manager Rodney Tharp said.

The bus maker, which employs 1,600 in Tulsa, has hired a private company to provide free coronavirus testing to all employees at staggered times Tuesday, he said.

"It's going to take me till Thursday to get the results," Tharp said. "Our normal work week is Monday through Thursday. Best case right now, we would reopen on (Monday).

IC Bus canceled an overtime work day Friday after COVID-19 cases at the plant jumped from nine cases on June 1 to about 48, Tharp said. Testing at the plant was scheduled to begin Monday but when that couldn't be accomplished, employees were sent home about 10 a.m., he said.

"What happened to us was that we weren't getting a lot of that information until after shift," Tharp said. "So it was hard to make decisions.

"As of Thursday, when it got up into the high 40s, that's when I decided we wouldn't work the overtime and solicit some help on what might be our next measures."

Health department data shows Tulsa County’s 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases has shot up since the beginning of June. On the final day of May, the health department documented a 7-day average of 13.7 new cases. Monday's report showed a 7-day average of 65.3 new cases, the highest mark since the pandemic began.

The bus facility has implemented several dozen safety protocols to protect the health of employees, including: increased facility cleaning; sanitation stations; mandatory temperature screenings; symptom monitoring; and contract tracing, Tharp said. IC Bus also has provided personal protective equipment for use at the plant and is encouraging social distancing.

"It's really about the safety of our employees," Tharp said. "I've had folks that really want to make sure they are getting a paycheck, so we're going to take a breath, get this place cleaned and see what our results look like and go from there."

Late last month, the city of Tusla, IC Bus and its parent company, Navistar, announced a new 20-year agreement that will keep the bus manufacturer at Tulsa International Airport.

Rhett Morgan

