Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems is furloughing employees at its Tulsa facility, pictured, and McAlester facility for three weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

WICHITA — Thousands of Spirit AeroSystems employees in Wichita are being furloughed without pay for three weeks, according to a company email obtained by The Wichita Eagle.

Managers and hourly employees at Spirit, Wichita’s largest employer, who are directly associated with production work on a Boeing commercial program — the bulk of the company’s operations — will be placed on 21-day unpaid leave starting Wednesday.

All of the company’s employees in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma, will be furloughed during the same three weeks as Spirit and Boeing navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

