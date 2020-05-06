Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to 19 locations, including 11 in Oklahoma.
These latest locations, including five in Kansas and three in Missouri, are part of the healthy grocer’s national pickup expansion with Instacart to its more than 340 locations.
The service allows customers to plan grocery pick up through sprouts.com/order for the same day or several days in advance, subject to availability.
Customers are alerted when their order is prepared by a Sprouts team member and ready for pickup. A Sprouts shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.