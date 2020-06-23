As it continues to chisel away at the backlog of cases, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced it would unveil a new website Wednesday that agency officials described as “designed to enhance user information and experience.”
“We know how people interact with technology is a big factor in people’s overall experience with an organization, so we want to ensure people who visit our site find the information and help they need while having a good user experience,” Shelley Zumwalt, OESC interim executive director, said in a written statement. “We’re excited to launch our new online presence to better serve Oklahomans with more functionality and better engagement.”
The new website, at https://oesc.ok.gov will replace the ok.gov/oesc website. The site will provide answers to frequently asked questions and include an interactive “virtual agent” to answer questions about claims.
The new website will link back to https://ui.ok.gov where claimants traditionally have been able to file for unemployment benefits.
Meanwhile, Zumwalt said Friday that the agency estimates it still has about 13,000 backlogged cases that it is attempting to work through as more first-time claims continue to pour in for benefits.
More than 680,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits have been filed in Oklahoma since mid-March, when COVID-19 first started appearing here.
Zumwalt said since April 1, front-line call takers at the OESC have referred 340,000 cases to so-called Tier 2 status, where an agent with more experience handling claims calls back the claimant.
An estimated 150,000 of the 340,000 cases are still open, presumably awaiting a call back for help, but Zumwalt said officials believe at least 50,000 to 60,000 of those cases remaining may be duplicates who have been helped by other means.
Claims that are still open may also be related to fraud, a complaint of some sort or problems with the debit card issued to claimants.