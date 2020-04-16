Success in dramatically reducing call center wait times has enabled the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to increase training of Tier 2 claims service agents.
Those agents handle the more complex issues of an individual’s unemployment claim to better facilitate resolution, explain eligibility requirements, request specific documentation, place outgoing calls to provide claimant assistance and address employer concerns who protest a claim for qualifying decisions to terminate employment.
“Training of Tier 2 claims service agents typically takes six weeks,” OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson said in a statement. "We’ve reduced that training down to a few hours to increase our ability to respond to the tremendous influx of wage claims related to COVID-19 and the energy crisis.”
OESC recently added 26 agents to deal with those complex claim issues and plans to expand the overall number of agents to 200 by Monday.
Close to 200,000 Oklahomans are seeking unemployment relief because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Oklahoma is among 26 states already paying the additional $600 weekly benefit amount authorized and funded by the CARES Act. These additional benefit payments will continue through July 25.
OESC has ramped up its procedures, call center and website to assist Oklahomans apply for unemployment assistance and to process claims. The agency is awaiting authority from the U.S. Department of Labor to implement the next phase of Pandemic Unemployment Relief to gig workers, independent contractors and other self-employed individuals.
Wednesday, the OESC had more than 940 active Tier 1 agents working call center lines. During the first three hours of operation, more than 3,100 calls had been answered out of 3,200 calls received.
The average wait time to speak to a claim specialist has dropped to 31 seconds on average. The longest wait time was less than 36 minutes compared to more than seven hours one week ago. The number of people who gave up waiting for a claim specialist had dropped from more than 86% last week to about 1% on Wednesday.
The agency is also already assisting claimants with the additional 13 weeks of expanded benefits for individuals whose regular unemployment benefits have expired or are set to expire.
Going to oesc.ok.gov remains the quickest way to process an Unemployment Insurance claim.