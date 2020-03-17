To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is encouraging claimants to use the internet to file Unemployment Insurance claims.
Information about Oklahoma’s Unemployment Insurance system can be found on the agency website at ok.gov/oesc. In addition to online claim filing, the website contains other information, such as frequently asked questions, contact information, forms, guides and the governing statutes and rules.
If you have problems filing your claim online, you may call the OESC Service Center at the following numbers: 405-525-1500 (inside the Oklahoma City metropolitan area) or 800-555-1554 (outside the Oklahoma City metro area).
OESC employees in the state office, service centers and Oklahoma Works/America’s Job Centers will be reporting to work at their normal duty stations for the time being. The OESC will be attempting to have as many employees as possible work from home. The community Oklahoma Works/America’s Job Centers will be closed to the public, but OESC personnel will be at the office to answer telephone calls.