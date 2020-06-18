As a result of the sharp drop in travel from COVID-19, Oklahoma state and local tax revenue from hotel operations will drop by $144.2 million in 2020, according to a new report by Oxford Economics released Thursday by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).
Nationally, that decrease is expected to reach $16.8 billion.
As for the COVID-19 impact on hotel-generated tax revenue in Oklahoma, the bulk of the losses are expected to be from occupancy taxes ($83.99 million) and gaming ($45.79 million), according to the report.
Hotels have long served as an economic engine for communities of all sizes, from major cities, to beach resorts, to small towns off the interstate. Hotels also generate significant tax revenue for states and local governments to fund a wide array of government services. In 2018, the hotel industry directly generated nearly $40 billion in state and local tax revenue across the country.
Some of the states expected to be hardest hit are California (minus $1.9 billion) and New York and Florida both at minus $1.3 billion. These tax impacts represent the direct tax revenue decrease from the severe drop in hotel occupancy, including occupancy, sales and gaming taxes.
“Getting our economy back on track starts with supporting the hotel industry and helping them regain their footing,” Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the AHLA, said in a statement. “Hotels positively impact every community across the country, creating jobs, investing in communities and supporting billions of dollars in tax revenue that local governments use to fund education, infrastructure and so much more.
“However, with the impact to the travel sector nine times worse than 9/11, hotels need support to keep our doors open and retain employees as we work toward recovery. We expect it will be years before demand returns to peak 2019 levels.”
The pandemic has caused more than 70 percent of hotel employees to be laid off or furloughed. This year is projected to be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy, and experts estimate it will be at least 2022 before hotels return to their 2019 occupancy and revenue levels.