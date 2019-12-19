The State Chamber of Oklahoma announced Thursday that it has selected Chad Warmington as its next president and CEO, effective Feb. 1.
Chosen after a nationwide search involving nearly 100 candidates, Warmington currently serves as the president of the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, an organization formed after the merger of the Oklahoma Oil & Gas Association and the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association. He oversaw the merger of the two organizations and their staffs, the establishment of a unified executive committee and board of directors and the implementation of new governance structures and bylaws.
Before joining the oil and gas industry, he served as executive vice president for the State Chamber of Oklahoma, where he managed political, government affairs and marketing operations.