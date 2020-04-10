The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, alongside Gov. Kevin Stitt, announced Friday the creation of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program, which will address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Oklahoma businesses, specifically manufacturers.
Awards will range from $25,000 to $150,000, depending on market potential and long-term impact of the new production capabilities on Oklahoma’s economy.
“We know how critical it is that we help Oklahoma businesses during this unprecedented time,” Stiitt said in a statement. “Moving these funds to assist Oklahoma manufacturers, and support innovative ideas, will help keep hard-working Oklahomans employed and able to support their families while also boosting our economy during a difficult time.”
The program uses up to $5 million from the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund to assist Oklahoma manufacturers as they retool to develop new products and/or expand current capabilities. It is available to Oklahoma manufacturing companies with NAICS codes 311111-339999. All manufacturing NAICS are eligible, but examples include manufacturers of medical equipment; personal protective equipment; hygiene products, disinfecting, filtering and water treatment equipment, food and pharmaceuticals; and supporting critical industries identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, including telecommunications, chemicals, transportation equipment, etc.
While all projects that are of net benefit to the state will be eligible, priority will be given to companies making products for the health care industry, such as medical devices, personal protection equipment or pharmaceuticals.
“Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic placed a significant strain on our economy, it has also highlighted the need for innovative manufacturing, particularly when it comes to medical devices and PPE,” Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement. “This incentive will spur innovation and forward thinking to help Oklahoma companies rebuild viability and hopefully promote job and economic growth.”
To apply, companies will submit an application to Commerce at www.okcommerce.gov/reboot. After submitted applications are reviewed, commerce staff will reach out to eligible companies.
Funding can be used for purchase of machinery, purchase of CAD/CAM equipment or software, payroll and/or training for new and/or existing employees. Participating businesses will be required to provide quarterly reports verifying employment levels and expenditures.