The Oklahoma Department of Commerce will host a teleconference Tuesday for Oklahoma businesses interested in learning more about the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
The virtual meeting will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Zoom Meeting.
Oklahoma business owners wanting to learn about applying for the funds can register for the call at bit.ly/odcsba.
Registrants will receive a link to the call in a confirmation email.
On the call to answer questions will be Ray Little, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s director of business retention and expansion, and Susheel Kumar, public information officer for the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance.
“The Commerce team is always available to help businesses across the state with whatever needs they may have,” Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement. “We know that many businesses are suffering right now.
“Our team wants to help these businesses get the relief they need, as quickly as possible, to be able to remain in business during this difficult time. Ray and Susheel are experts on the loan process and what companies should expect. They will also be available to answer questions live, as well as after the call.”
Little said, “We want to be sure Oklahoma companies know what the application entails before they even open the form.
“It is equally important that business owners understand the eligibility requirements and the terms and conditions of the loan.”
