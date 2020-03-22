OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Human Resources (OKHR) state council and Crowe & Dunlevy are teaming up to answer employment law questions from Oklahoma businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a recorded legal panel, Crowe & Dunlevy’s Labor & Employment Practice Group attorneys will address the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act requirements, how to comply, the legal pitfalls to avoid and what steps employers should be taking now to prepare their workforce for the seismic changes that come with the new law.

In addition, the recorded panel will tackle other challenging aspects of the pandemic’s effect on the workplace, including:

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

• Communications to employees and customers (Employer Action Plan)

• Implementing travel restrictions

• Mandatory self-quarantine plans

• Americans with Disabilities Act, OSHA, Workers’ Compensation and Unemployment issues

• Telework

• Furloughs, layoffs and reductions in force.

The virtual panel will also answer questions submitted in advance by attendees.

Questions should be submitted to info@crowedunlevy.com no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

Crowe & Dunlevy and OKHR will post the recorded panel on YouTube and the organizations’ social media channels March 24.

No registration or fee is required to submit questions or view the panel.

Death toll passes 13,000: How are world governments handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags