OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has a new director of business development.
Jennifer Springer, director of international trade and foreign investment, has been promoted to replace the retired Charles Kimbrough.
Springer has been with the Department of Commerce for 10 years. She became Director of International Trade & Foreign Investment in 2014. Previously, she served as an economist in the research division, specializing in international recruitment.
"Jennifer brings impressive expertise to this role," Sean Kouplen, secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement. "As we strive to grow Oklahoma’s economy out of the COVID-19 global crisis, she will be a great asset to leading our business development efforts,."
Springer holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Oklahoma. In 2019, she was federally appointed to a two-year term as Vice-Chair to the Investment Advisory Council (IAC) by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.