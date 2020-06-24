Food Distribution (copy)

The Swan Bros. Dairy raw milk products, which could be infected with Campylobacter jejuni, were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the company. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE file

State agricultural regulators have issued a statewide recall on raw milk produced by Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. of Claremore because of a bacterial contamination issue, they announced late Monday.

Anyone who has purchased or received their raw milk products between April 9 and June 22 from the dairy is strongly urged to dispose of any remaining product, officials said.

The raw milk products, which could be infected with Campylobacter jejuni were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the company.

Recalled products include raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.

