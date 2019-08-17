Oklahoma State Capitol

 Matt Barnard

DOCUMENT: July 2019 state unemployment data

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, at 3.2%, according to data released Friday by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7% in July.

The seasonally-adjusted number of unemployed in Oklahoma was 58,486. The number of employed in the state increased to 1.78 million in July — four-tenths of a percent more than in June.

Among nonfarm employment, the strongest job sector since June was education and health services (1,000 more jobs) and the weakest was financial activities (400 fewer jobs).

The largest gains since July 2018 were in the construction sector (6,100 more jobs) and education and health services (4,600). The sectors with the largest year-over-year declines were manufacturing (1,700 fewer jobs) and information (1,400).

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate has ranged between 3.1% and 3.3% in the last year. In July 2018, the rate was 3.3%.

