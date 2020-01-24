Job fair (copy) (copy)

 The state's unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.4% in December while payroll employment declined by 1,300 jobs from November's upwardly revised estimate. Tulsa World file

Average weekly earnings in the private sector grew at an annual rate of 3.7% to $873.37, according to the latest data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Tulsa County's unemployment rate was 3.4%

The most notable employment change for December was a 1,700 job loss for mining. That sector has now lost 6,700 jobs in the past 12 months.

The Oklahoma City MSA still is still adding jobs but at a slowing pace (up 4,300 jobs for the year) while the Tulsa MSA lost 700 jobs over the same time frame.

