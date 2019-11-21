CATOOSA — A steel company at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa is undergoing a $10 million expansion.
Ed Bare, service center manager for Steel and Pipe Supply, updated the project Thursday during a meeting of the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority. The company is building a 65-foot-tall, 22,500 automated storage retrieval facility that is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2020, Bare said.
"It's a tough job market out there," he said following the meeting. "We're not an old man's game. There is a lot of physical work. You're out in the elements.
"We're doing everything we can to continue to hire good help … Millennials like gadgets. There is a lot of gadgetry involved in this."
A zero-occupancy facility, the building will accommodate 2,500 cassette racks designed to 28 million pounds of steel, said Bare, adding that the racks are 42.5 feet long.
Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Steel and Pipe Supply is a privately held carbon steel distributor with extensive value-added, coil processing and logistic capabilities. It has two locations on 5.6 acres at the Port of Catoosa.
The authority board on Wednesday approved for Steel and Pipe Supply a lease, effective Jan. 1, to provide for a one-year primary term and five, one-year renewal options at $4,320 per acre annually. The current lease of $4,000-per-acre annually expires Dec. 31 and provides for one, 10-year renewal option.
"We're just trying to make it where we can put more steel out the door," Bare said. "… We're focused on trying to encourage manufacturing in Oklahoma. We're just trying to show people there is an opportunity to make a good living without going to college and being strapped down with $60,000 to $70,000 worth of debt."
Also Wednesday, Tulsa Port of Catoosa Director David Yarbrough said barge traffic remains limited to daylight hours on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System because of historic spring and summer flooding.
"The towboat operators have GPS, and the charts say, 'here's your coordinate,' he said. "When we deviate from the authorized channel, it's a visual. It's a buoy. That's why it's daylight hours only."
It could be April before normal commercial barge traffic resumes, he said.
"That's because there is a lot of dredging to be done," Yarbrough said. "It's just not happening fast."
Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, MKARNS is 445 miles long and runs from the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to the Mississippi River. It supports economic activity across a 12-state region, moving 10.9 million tons of commerce worth $3.5 billion annually, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said in September.