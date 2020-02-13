Stillwater Regional Airport ferried more than 58,000 passengers in 2019, an 8% increase over the previous year.
Since 2016, the airport has offered daily flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport via American Airlines.
The airport in 2020 plans to continue to make capital improvements in areas of airfield surface, security and equipment. Also, proposed for the airport in 2021 is an Oklahoma State University flight center, which will house more than 300 flight students in the university’s professional pilot program.
Stillwater’s airport has a local economic impact of more than $70 million annually and either directly or indirectly contributes to 663 jobs in the community, according to the 2017 Economic Impact Study conducted by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
"We have a lot of different kinds of customers," Airport Director Paul Priegel said in a statement. "There are the business travelers to whom time is money. They like not spending time driving to and from Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
"We have OSU professors and students who like the convenience of flying from the university to most any place worldwide. We also have a growing customer base who like the free parking, which is important if you are going on a long trip whether it’s for recreational or business. And everyone likes the short drive home after traveling all day."