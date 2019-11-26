Whether you're camping out in the parking lot after Thanksgiving dinner or in the door first thing Friday morning, Black Friday deals will be there.
Tulsa shopping centers will see a share of an estimated 163.5 million people chasing sales from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, according to a news release from the National Retail Federation.
More than 116 million people are reportedly expected to shop on Friday alone, and holiday retail sales are forecast about 4% higher than 2018.
Surge Berg will be making the rounds in his Santa Claus outfit Thanksgiving afternoon. The assistant manager at Walmart's Hillside Drive store in Broken Arrow has made it a regular tradition, handing out candy and making sure customers find their way through the store.
"Black Friday is a very popular event for us," Berg said. "Obviously we will have lots of fun, excited customers here in our store. We do all kinds of planning and promotion for the event from managing our queue lines to figuring out the best places to put the best items to make things easy as possible for customers."
Berg and others managing Black Friday also have to contend with the weather. With a 100% chance of rain in the forecast for Thanksgiving, Berg said it presents a challenge getting freight into the store with a storm going on. But rain or shine, staff will have snacks and beverages for those in line starting at 4 p.m., and sales start at 6 p.m.
Berg also said "Check Out with Me" will return for Black Friday, with a team of employees working throughout the store as walking registers for those wanting to check out with only a few items.
At the Woodland Hills Mall, staff are cleaning and working with retailers to make sure things are ready to go for when the doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Eileen Neighbors, director of marketing and business development at the mall, said Woodland Hills will be looking its best for its extended hours over the weekend. The mall also has a new feature for its shoppers this year: the Holiday Hideout.
"We're going to actually have some soft seating in there, televisions running for Christmas shows and it'll be a great place for power shoppers to just take a break," Neighbors said. "It's located in the upper level right next to Pandora and it'll have signs for Holiday Hideout."