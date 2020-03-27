Effective immediately, Stride Bank customers will have access to their payroll and government direct deposits up to two business days early.
The additional service is free and will continue to be a feature on all checking accounts even after the COVID-19 crisis is over.
Stride Bank has branches throughout Oklahoma, including in Tulsa, Enid, Oklahoma City and Bartlesville.
“Our payments group has been working on this service for several months,” Brud Baker, bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “However, we made it our highest priority once the virus began to affect the economy. The most important thing we can do right now is help customers access their funds.”
Customers can learn more at stridebank.com.