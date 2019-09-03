The merits of Skills2Grow were showcased Tuesday at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
Catoosa and Owasso are two new high schools participating in Skills2Grow, a program offered by nonprofit Ok2Grow in which students can earn school credits while working part-time at manufacturing companies. Other high school partners in the program are Union, Broken Arrow and Charles Page (Sand Springs).
Manufacturers in the program are the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, FlightSafety International, Greenheck, Hill Manufacturing, Muncie Power Products and Paragon Films.
“We are thrilled to be able to expand and offer this valuable program to even more students throughout Northeastern Oklahoma,” April Sailbury, executive director of OK2Grow, said in a statement. “Not only does Skills2Grow teach students valuable skills and provide training that can help them create a successful future, it also helps our local manufacturing companies create a pipeline of skilled labor.”
Catoosa High School students will receive hands-on teaching from four Port companies: CF Industries, TriStar Glass, Umicore and ISTI.
“Programs such as Skills2Grow will help provide high schools students a career path in the industry,” Sheila Shook, who heads workforce and education at the Port. “The Tulsa Port’s partnership with these organizations will shed a light on the opportunities for jobs right here in Oklahoma.”
More than 60 high school seniors are participating in this year’s Skills2Grow, including Canaan Kallweita senior at Catoosa High School.
“I’m learning how to be successful in the working world immediately after I graduate from high school,” Kallweit said in a statement. “I am learning things that other high school classes haven’t taught me like how to apply for a job and how to interview. I am also learning how to read blueprints.”