Oklahoma ranks 11th among the 50 states for the number of jobs at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.
Using Census Bureau data, SmartAsset, financial technology company “uncovered the U.S. cities and states where jobs in these vulnerable industries are most common.”
It ranked Oklahoma 11th for its high percentage of jobs at risk, and projected that 20.77% of jobs in Oklahoma fall within the five most vulnerable industries.
That’s above the national average of 19.2%, it said.