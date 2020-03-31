Oklahoma ranks 11th among the 50 states for the number of jobs at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.

Using Census Bureau data, SmartAsset, financial technology company “uncovered the U.S. cities and states where jobs in these vulnerable industries are most common.”

The pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing today.

It ranked Oklahoma 11th for its high percentage of jobs at risk, and projected that 20.77% of jobs in Oklahoma fall within the five most vulnerable industries.

That’s above the national average of 19.2%, it said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags