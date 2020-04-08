Claremore-based HydroHoist Boat Lifts, a manufacturer of marine equipment, announced Monday that a subsidiary will supply medical material handling equipment essential to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Subsidiary RotoMoldUSA was contracted by Ongweoweh Corp. of Ithaca, New York, to expand its rotational molding facilities to manufacture U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved plastic pallets for shipping medical supplies nationwide.
The pallets are reusable because of a smooth, nonporous surface that is easy to sanitize and lessens the transmission of bacteria and viruses.
“In this time of great need, many companies within the boating industry have the power to help,” Mick Webber, CEO of HydroHoist LLC, said in a statement. “Our facilities can easily produce large quantities of products that are necessary in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. While we are very proud of the quality and innovative design of our boat lifts, we are even more proud to be part of the effort to help the greater good.”
