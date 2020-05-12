IC Bus of Oklahoma employs 1,600 at its plant in Tulsa but indirectly provides work for countless others via its suppliers.
The bus manufacturer highlighted the latter Tuesday, hosting a virtual news conference that gave a voice to several companies it helps support.
Among them is Trans/Air Manufacturing, which specializes in bus and commercial vehicle climate control systems.
"Given the economic climate and the importance of the school bus industry to our national educational system, I can't believe any politician would shut the door on jobs and dollars invested by IC and suppliers like myself at Trans/Air," said Rick Lehnert, president and owner of Trans/Air, which employs 14-18. "If IC bus goes, so goes Trans/Air. We love Tulsa but if we have to move, we will."
The bus maker and the city of Tulsa are trying to come to terms on a lease.
The municipality in January found IC Bus and its parent company, Illinois-based Navistar, in default of its lease at the city-owned Air Force Plant No. 3. The city notified Navistar of its intent to terminate the contract on Feb. 14, but a date to reach an agreement has been extended to May 29.
Initiated about 20 years ago, the lease allowed Navistar to rent the facility for $1 per term of the lease so long as it assumes comprehensive maintenance responsibilities at the facility.
A 250-page site assessment by Cyntergy, which examined items such as the roofing, heating, electrical and structural systems, found “millions of dollars” in deferred maintenance that violated the lease's terms, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said last week. Generally, facility complaints center on paving, storm drainage, interior and exterior finishes and the age of mechanical and electrical equipment, according to Cyntergy’s report.
Bynum said recently that Navistar, through a Chicago-based public relations firm, was “grossly misinforming employees” about negotiations, which he said were continuing in good faith. He added that while Navistar has met goals on employment — it was to employ 1,200 workers by the end of 2005, according to the lease — it has dropped the ball on maintenance.
As a result, Bynum wants to renegotiate a 10-year, roughly $28 million lease that has specific maintenance benchmarks going forward. Navistar claims the city wants it to spend about $20 million on upgrades and repairs by 2024.
On its call Tuesday, Navistar hosted three suppliers, a staffing agency and a nonprofit that provides job opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.
Foam Rubber Products, which employs 50-60, said its only customer is Navistar and would have to relocate if the bus maker did, President Norm Smith said.
The nonprofit Bridges Foundation employs 95 people on- and off-site for Navistar, President and CEO Karie Jordan said.
Indiana-based IMMI, which makes seat belts and seats for Navistar, is building a 45,000-square foot facility that will employ 40 people about a mile from the bus plant. A summer opening is contingent upon Navistar's staying in Tulsa, IMMI said.
"IC is not just a great manufacturer and employer in the community of Tulsa," said Julie Cooley, vice president of marketing and corporate communications for IMMI. "But they have made Tulsa the bus capital of the world. Nobody else is a safety leader like IC Bus."
IC Bus plant manager Rodney Tharp said Tuesday he remains optimistic on a lease agreement.
"This is a very serious topic," he said. "But it's one that we should be able to get to a resolution quickly. If the city honors their commitments, then I expect we should be able to have some good news shortly. That's what we've got to make happen. We cannot lose these jobs here in Tulsa."