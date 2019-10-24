Consumers’ biggest financial fear is not having enough money for retirement, according to AmOne.com.
The personal loan website recently surveyed 600 people about money challenges and how optimistic they were about resolving them. Of respondents who indicated a financial worry, 51% said they fretted about not having enough money for retirement.
Figures from the Government Accountability Office back that up.
About half of households with people age 55 and older have no retirement savings, and up to two-thirds of workers may not have saved enough to maintain their standard of living in retirement, according to the GAO. Further, by 2035, Social Security is projected to be unable to pay full benefits, the GAO says. Without fiscal policy changes, the federal government is on an unsustainable path, primarily because of spending increases driven by the growing gap between federal revenues and health care programs, demographic changes and net interest on the public debt.
“There are a number of studies that show that Americans are vastly unprepared for retirement,” Gina Pogol, managing editor for AmOne.com, said by phone. “… We have way too much debt. I’m actually surprised that more people aren’t worried about retirement.”
Just more than 30 percent of survey respondents who indicated a financial fear mentioned excessive debt, placing it in second place. In February, the The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data issued its Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, showing that total household debt increased by $32 billion to $13.54 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2018.
It was the 18th consecutive quarter with an increase and the total is now $869 billion higher than the previous peak of $12.68 trillion in the third quarter of 2008.
In the AmOne survey, debt was seen as a larger problem by younger people, Pogol said. Of those concerned about excessive debt, the greatest percentage (29%) were respondents aged 25-34.
“I work a lot with people with debt problems.” Pogol said. “… It’s kind of a universal thing. Only about 15% deal with it in a constructive way. A lot of people just bury themselves more.
“The reason for the fear surrounding these things is a lack of information. It’s easy for people to be preyed upon, too.”
Finally, men were slightly more pessimistic about their ability to overcome financial problems — 56% of the most pessimistic group were men.
