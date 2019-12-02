United States consumers spent $19.6 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, according to data released Monday from the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey from American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).
Based on this annual survey, Small Business Saturday spending has reached a reported estimate of more than $120 billion since it began in 2010.
"We all came together on Saturday to prove that shopping small really does add up," Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer at American Express, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to report that shoppers are increasingly making a conscious effort to shop small and support their local communities…"
American Express created Small Business Saturday in response to small business owners' most pressing need: getting more customers.
Seven in 10 Americans surveyed report being aware of the day, and 96% of respondents who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that shopping at small, independently-owned businesses supports their commitment to making purchases that have a positive social, economic and environmental impact.
Meanwhile, many shoppers using smartphones, spent $3.6 billion buying online from small businesses on Saturday.
Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales, says that’s up 18% from a year earlier. Adobe reported holiday season sales are on track to grow 14.9% from 2018. Small businesses garnered $68.2 billion in online sales from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.
More people are shopping on their phones. Adobe said Sunday that smartphone revenue made up 41.2% of all e-commerce revenue on Saturday. That is up 22% from a year ago.
Saturday’s top-selling products included toys from Disney’s “Frozen 2,” “Madden 20” and “FIFA 20” video games, Amazon’s Fire TV and Apple AirPods.
For Cyber Monday, Adobe expects a record $9.4 billion in online retail sales, up 19% from last year.