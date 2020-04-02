The Tulsa Development Authority on Thursday unanimously approved the resignation of previously suspended executive director O.C. Walker as part of a settlement.
Walker, 45, had been suspended with pay since Dec. 23 because of an undisclosed complaint raised by a staffer.
“O.C. Walker served this authority for nearly 10 years,” TDA Chairwoman Nancy Roberts said following the vote, which came during a virtual (Zoom) meeting. “While there certainly have been some challenges that have arisen of late, I think it would be unfair to Mr. Walker to have him depart with an impression that all he did had problems associated with it.
“There were a lot of years of great things that happened with his support and help. He helped represent the north Tulsa community and we want to thank him for his service.”
The TDA’s approval of Walker’s settlement agreement came following a 67-minute executive session during which four other items were discussed.
Under the pact, Walker will receive his base salary through May 31, said Robert Sartin, independent counsel hired by the TDA to investigate the complaint against the former executive director.
Walker also will receive payment of all accrued and unused vacation leave and matching 401K contributions on all payments made under the agreement, Sartin said.
In exchange for the compensation, Walker agrees to cooperate with any litigation involving him and to release any claims he may have against the TDA, which, in turn, agrees to release the same against him, Sartin said.
The Tulsa World is seeking the reason for Walker’s suspension through an Oklahoma Open Records Act.