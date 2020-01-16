Connectivity was the buzzword Thursday for Roger Ramseyer, who was inaugurated as 2020 chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
To that end, he told a crowd of roughly 1,500 people at the Cox Business Center that the Chamber has released a television commercial that will promote Tulsa as a regional tourism destination. Produced by Broken Arrow-based Retrospec Films, it was to begin airing Thursday in several adjacent states, he said.
“I am hoping that will we see some additional out-of-state plates at Gathering Place, at Tulsa restaurants and at local shopping centers during spring break and this summer as a result,” Ramseyer said. “… We have a terrific story to tell, and we must connect with those who many not yet how how great our community is.”
Ramseyer, vice president and Tulsa market leader for Cox Communications, took the gavel from outgoing chair David Stratton, executive vice president at BOK Financial. Ramseyer laid out his organizational vision by stressing how employers, students and the community can better connect through diversity equity and inclusion.
“Some futurists contend that, with the prospect of autonomous vehicles, a child born in 2020 may not ever have a driver’s license,” he said. “Some contend the best selling product five years from now hasn’t yet been invented.
“It is critical that every Chamber member, business leader, elected official, entrepreneur and innovator in this room think about which industries are going to creatively destruct or evolve … and what new creations will enhance our economic prosperity and enable Tulsans to prosper well into the future.”
He noted the likelihood of Tulsa’s metro population surpassing the million mark in the 2020 U.S. Census.
“If we indeed pass the one million threshold, it is critical we seize this moment, make sure our community is dressed up and ready to go and leverage our ‘connections’ to enhance our economic prosperity.”
Tulsa International Airport was mentioned as a way to link locals with the rest of the world. An airport terminal is completing $19 million in upgrades this year, and nonstop flights starting in 2020 include Baltimore and Nashville.
Sharing a need for inclusion, Ramseyer said half of the Chamber’s incoming board members are women. As for diversity, Ramseyer said it also is important to educate Tulsans and the nation about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“As we prepare to mark the centennial of that tragic event in our city’s history, work remains to full understand and address the long term impact, and I pledge the Chamber’s full support in that effort,” he said.