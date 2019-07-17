The modification of a temporary restraining order against the union representing American Airlines' mechanics will remain in place, a federal judge in Texas has ruled.
The Fort Worth-based airline has sued the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), alleging that "in order to gain leverage in ongoing contract negotiations," the TWU-IAM has orchestrated a work slowdown that has resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations.
In the modifications to the restraining order granted this month by U.S. District Judge John McBryde, he said senior union leaders must communicate to workers that they must comply to the court order or face undetermined discipline or fines from the defendants.
The defendants immediately asked the court to reconsider the modifications, saying that actions sought by the order "could adversely affect the safety of the traveling public."
McBryde ruled against the union, writing that the modifications are appropriate.
The trial is taking place in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, Texas.