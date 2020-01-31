The rank and file at Tech Ops-Tulsa are grateful that a resolution apparently has been reached between American Airlines and the labor union backing many of its employees.
What they lament, however, are the potential increased wages and benefits lost during four-plus years of negotiation, said Dale Danker, president of Transport Workers Union Local 514.
“Everybody wishes this had happened a little sooner,” he said.
Airline officials and the TWU-International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Association announced Thursday evening that they had settled on five-year tentative bargaining pacts valued at $4.2 billion that cover about 31,000 employees.
Providing what the TWU-IAM calls industry-best protections against outsourcing and iron-clad job security, the agreements will result in immediate wage increases ranging from 4% to 18%. The raises, combined with the 2016 interim wage adjustment, increase pay rates from 23% to 53% since the merger of American Airlines and US Airways.
The pacts also provide a profit sharing formula, signing bonuses ranging from $3,000 to $6,000, increases to premium pay, improvements to retirement plans, maintenance of affordable health insurance options and job security for all workers in their current location.
“The negotiating team had the option of accepting an inferior contract quickly or doing the hard, time-consuming work of fighting for the best contract possible,” Association Chair Sito Pantoja and Vice Chair Alex Garcia said in a statement.
“Together, after more than four years, the terms of these agreements are proof that we took the right path and achieved the best contracts in the airline industry. We’d like to thank TWU-IAM Association members for their solidarity and patience.”
More than 5,400 people work at Tech Ops-Tulsa, American’s local plane maintenance base. Through a spokeswoman, Erik Olund, American’s managing director of base maintenance, declined to comment Friday, deferring to remarks made Thursday by American Chairman and CEO Doug Parker, who lauded the pacts’ “meaningful improvements” in pay and job protections.
The tentative agreements affect about 4,500 union employees in Tulsa, said Danker, who said the resolution, subject to ratification, could extend the American careers of many workers, whose average age is about 58.
“I have guys who want to retire,” he said. “But when they look at the benefits and the package, I think guys are going to go, ‘You know what? I’m going to stay another year. Or I’m going to stay another two years.’”