Before Dora Juarez and her family basked in the warmth of her new house Friday, she thanked a "special angel" who died in August.
Loretta Carter, described as a friend, enabled Juarez to get a roof over her head when she had none.
"Before this whole process started, we were homeless," Juarez said about the woman who recently passed away. "She opened the first door to me getting help and being able to get here. After that first door opened, a lot of other doors opened. It was because she took the time to help me."
A U.S. Navy veteran, Juarez fought back tears as she accepted the keys to a roughly 1,500-square-foot, Craftsman-style home, courtesy of Tulsa Habitat for Humanity and J.M. Huber Corporation/CP Kelco.
Located in the 2200 block of E. 10th Pl. in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood, it is the first home built under the Homes of Valor program, funded through a $100,000 grant from the New Jersey-based Huber Corporation. Employees from the company’s CP Kelco facility in Okmulgee participated in the construction.
Huber’s national sponsorship of Habitat for Humanity is part of its Huber Helps initiative, through which the company contributes 1% of its net income annually to nonprofit organizations.
"This family is representative of our commitment to reaching out intentionally to the veterans in our community that are having difficulty finding affordable housing," said Cameron Walker, president and CEO for Tulsa Habitat for Humanity. "…(Friday) is really the culmination of a long journey, a lot of hard work. We are just happy to be kind of one little piece of the cog that will put this family on a new trajectory."
A nonprofit, THFH partners with families to provide them an alternative to home ownership. Through taking classes on money management and home maintenance and completing "sweat equity" hours, Habitat families can receive an affordable, fixed-rate mortgage.
Also on Friday, the Green Country Quilters Guild presented quilts to Juarez, her sons Zebastian, Joaquinn and Santiago and daughter, Iyzabella.
"I want to thank everybody who took the time to put a paintbrush to these walls, a nail, a hammer, everybody that was involved," Dora said. "Thank you will never be enough. God bless you all."
During her tours of duty on the USS John F. Kennedy, Juarez traveled extensively with missions throughout Europe and Iceland. Formerly of Los Angeles, she became acquainted with Tulsa after visiting a friend.
"I fell in love with the peace and quietness of it all," Juarez said. "I had a toddler and an infant at the time, and I thought this would be the perfect place to raise my children. I was not wrong."