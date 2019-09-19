A transplant from Dallas, Amber Oputa had the option of joining another real estate firm when she moved to Tulsa earlier this year.
"That would have been the easier route," she said by phone. "But I thought it was important not to go that direction.
"I'm a millennial. I'm a woman and I'm black. Rarely do you see the combination of those three things as the owner of a real estate firm."
Oputa celebrated her arrival as an entrepreneur Friday at the grand opening of AOG Real Estate, 121 N. Greenwood Ave.
Initially, she didn't plan on opening an office, desiring instead to set up in a co-working space to save on overhead.
"But then I came to Greenwood, there was just something about this place," said Oputa, whose husband's job prompted her move to Oklahoma. "I just met the business owners here and loved the feeling of community.
"This is the best place and only place I could see my office being, here on Black Wall Street."
Oputa, who will focus on the residential and commercial markets, has been in real estate about five years.
She has both a sociology degree and a master's degree in business management from Wake Forest University. She also studied business and entrepreneurship in 2010 at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.
The company's name AOG is short for Amber Oputa Group, but it also stands for what she wants her business to be: authentic, organic and genuine, she said.
"I know at some point I was going to start a business," Oputa said. "I've always had an interest first in helping people."
Freeman Culver, president and CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said Oputa's arrival "means that the story of Greenwood is bigger than Tulsa. This is American history. For someone not from here to see the importance of that is priceless. This is great momentum for our area. She sees the vision that Greenwood Chamber had before the (Tulsa Race) Massacre and after the massacre: resiliency, rebuild, entrepreneurship."
Culver is referring to the 1921 tragedy wiped out the African-American business district that stretched along Greenwood Avenue from the Santa Fe Railroad tracks as far north as Pine Street. Obliterated by arsonists, Black Wall Street rebuilt itself and reached its peak following World War II, only to begin a gradual decline.
AOG will occupy about 2,500 square feet in a renovated, second-floor space.
"It's just great to have anybody, black or white, that believes in the dream and the vision," Culver said. "It's not about color. It's about our community.
"People used to want a big house and a picket fence and kids. Now they want to start a business. That's the new American dream. We want to help foster that."