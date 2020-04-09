Throwback Tulsa: In 2015, conspiracy theories flew after Walmart stores suddenly shut down

From crime to labor issues to an intricate military coup of the entire United States, conspiracy theories flew five years ago this month around the closed Walmart supercenters in Tulsa and elsewhere.
The first official reason for the sudden closure of the store at Admiral Place and Memorial Drive was two years of plumbing issues that would take six months to fix.
That was the same reason given for each of the four other Walmart locations, which all closed at the same time with notice of just a few hours. The other stores were in Brandon, Florida; Pico Rivera, California; Midland, Texas; and Livingston, Texas.
In Tulsa, one entrance was covered in black tarp, while the other was guarded by two Tulsa Police Department cars.
Because the move was an unusual one for both Walmart and the retail world as a whole, many around the World Wide Web questioned if there were any alternate motivations for the closures, and whether there was a common thread between the stores.
One of the most commonly cited theories was that the store was closed due to crime problems. In February 2015, officials from the Tulsa Police Department complained that the store received 1,500 larceny calls between 2012 and 2014, which is 400 to 500 more than other supercenters.
However at the time, officials at police and sheriff deputies that cover the other four supercenters said their stores haven’t had unusually bad problems with crime.
Another theory was Walmart’s previous attempts to prevent its employees to unionize.
A popular conspiracy theory nationwide, cited by survival preparation websites, claimed with no solid evidence that Walmart was working with the U.S. Department of Human services to create a system of nationwide underground tunnels that would be used to help move people and supplies in the case of a nuclear or biological attack.
The closures, so the theory went, would allow work on the tunnels to go on relatively undetected.
Though another, far more sinister theory gained even more widespread traction: Connections between the Walmart closures and military exercises called Jade Helm, scheduled to take place between July 15 and Sept. 15, 2015. The exercise, which would involve all four branches of the military, involved covert travel through states that have been identified as enemy territory.
The claim was these Walmarts would be turned into processing centers to prepare civilians for transfer into detention centers run by FEMA, possibly to prepare for China’s takeover of the U.S. government.
However, the Washington Post reported on the conspiracy talk surrounding Jade Helm before the Walmart closures, and noted the military had participated in similar exercises in the past that also identified states as hostile territory. Additionally, a map of the exercise map prepared for local authorities indicated it would operate in California and Texas, but not Oklahoma or Florida.
The Tulsa supercenter and other locations eventually did reopen, most by the six-month deadline Walmart originally gave.
In Tulsa, the location was open for customers on Nov. 6. The plumbing was fixed, the aisles were wider and new signs appeared in each section.
