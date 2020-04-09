COVID-19 Downtown

As tourism across Tulsa takes a $100 million hit, leaders are hopeful the future will provide restoration from the current pandemic.

“Our goal is to not cancel, but postpone activity,” said Ray Hoyt, senior vice president of regional tourism at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, in a Zoom call.

The call was part of the chamber’s online Business Support Series, which President and CEO Mike Neal moderates to address regional business concerns throughout the downturn.

James Cunningham, general manager of Hyatt Regency Tulsa, spoke nationally of the significant loss to hotels: more than 760 million room nights, which is about $740 billion in revenue.

Cunningham said occupancy rates in Tulsa used to average annually near 68%, but that rate has fallen to single digits, about 8-10%, “if you’re doing well.”

“It’s just a complete 180 as people have elected not to travel or are not allowed to travel,” Cunningham said.

The Hyatt specifically has seen most of its groups that were coming in the next 120 to 180 days cancel, he said, making April the month of greatest impact so far, about a $4 million loss, and he’s hopeful that’s the worst it will get. On the upside, the hotel is still booking as far out as 2024.

Hoyt said the story is similar for most hotels across Oklahoma, though some are shuttering completely and others are hoping to reopen in May or June. Outside of the state, some have even looked to transform into alternate venues for service agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“There’s never been a loss in the tourism or in the hotel market like we’re seeing today, ever,” Hoyt said.

Hoyt said his office has postponed about $19 million worth of business so far and lost about $29 million to cancellations, and it’s looking like events scheduled in June will soon also have to be postponed or cancelled. And that doesn’t include other big-ticket venues across Tulsa like the BOK Center or Expo Square, Hoyt said. He estimated Tulsa’s loss of tourism overall is north of $100 million.

“We’ve got to get through this short period, but we can’t stop focusing on the future,” Cunningham said.

Over 9 million visitors came through Tulsa in 2018, Hoyt said, and “our job is to get those visitors back.”

The plan to do that matches the needs of the people. Hoyt said first and foremost, Tulsans need to know that when it’s time for doors to reopen, venues will be clean, ready and safe. That means taking steps now to adjust protocols and make plans for what life might look like after the pandemic, when people will likely experience more anxiety in crowds.

Cunningham said his team plans to target customers as they filter back into the market. He predicted leisure travelers would be the first to return, with corporate coming much later.

Hoyt said his office’s focus would be similar through website development and social media channels: target those locally first before trying to entice regional or state travel. He said he thinks the international market is gone for at least a year, and he acknowledged how the airline industry has also suffered and will need time to recuperate.

But the economy will heal itself with leadership, Hoyt said, and Tulsa has a lot of that to offer. The BMX facility is still being built, which should offer a great window into the future of extreme sports, and the Gathering Place is still moving forward on its children’s museum.

“There’s a lot to be positive about,” Hoyt said. “We’ll get through this together.”

To hear more of the Chamber’s series, visit bit.ly/BusinessSupportSeries.

