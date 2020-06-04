Plans were refined Thursday for an $11 million, mixed-use project at the former Tulsa Boys Home site, which is being considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
A revised design by developer Amenome, LLC, and its team was approved by the Tulsa Development Authority for the area at 1427 E. 8th St., also known as the former Laura Dester site.
"There are a lot of people who are going to be excited to see this project come to fruition," TDA Chair Nancy Roberts said at a virtual meeting of the organization.
Headed by Kevin Rice, Amenome is seeking recognition for the Tulsa Boys Home Historic District through the Tulsa Preservation Commission. The National Register is the federal government's official list of historic properties worthy of preservation, and all properties within Oklahoma listed in the National Register of Historic Places are listed in the State Register of Historic Places.
Tulsa Boys Home dormitories were built at the site beginning in 1948, and the property later became the Laura Dester Children’s Center.
The state of Oklahoma sold the site to the city of Tulsa in 2015 as part of the city’s Sixth Street Infill (Pearl District) Plan, and in January 2016 the city authorized TDA to act as an agent to acquire other properties in the area to redevelop.
Amenome, which is seeking historic tax credits for the redevelopment, has begun preliminary work on the site, which has long been a haven for transients and a drain on the city's budget for security and maintenance.
The first phase of the two-phase project will be the transformation of the venue's five buildings into 72 studio apartments, which are set to be completed by the summer or fall of 2021, said Josh Kunkel, founder and managing principal of Method Architecture, which is designing the project.
The second phase will involve a three-story retail and office building and about seven town homes totaling roughly 18,000 square feet, Kunkel said.
A listing of the Tulsa Boys Home Historic District would provide recognition of its historic importance and assures protective review of federal projects that could adversely affect the character of the property, according to a letter to the TDA from Roy Malcolm Porter, Jr., historic preservation officer for the city of Tulsa.
Further, if the property is listed in the National Register, certain incentives for rehabilitation and other provisions may apply.
"It's really significant not only for Tulsa, but we also have talked to the Tulsa Boys Home that is still in operation," Kunkel said. "They are very excited that the buildings will finally be recognized for their importance and contribution."