TTCU Federal Credit Union will celebrate 85 years on Wednesday.
"We want to thank our members for trusting us with their personal finances for the last 85 years," CEO and President Tim Lyons said in a statement. "As a credit union member, they’re part of something really special. Credit unions are not-for-profit and member-owned, so every decision is made by weighing what will provide the greatest benefit to the members."
Established in 1934, the credit union has more than 135,000 members and $1.9 billion in assets. More than 400 employees are employed at 17 branches across the state and the corporate office in Tulsa.
The second-largest credit union in Oklahoma, TCU will celebrate the anniversary with a reception and $85 gift card giveaway for members at each branch.