TTCU Federal Credit Union was recognized Monday for its outreach to the Hispanic community with the national Juntos Avanzamos (Together We Advance) designation by Inclusiv.
"TTCU has made an intentional effort to reach out to the Hispanic community in Oklahoma," TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a statement. "Fully 10 percent of our staff members are bilingual, and this designation (Monday) is another important milestone in our outreach effort."
The Juntos Avanzamos designation is awarded to credit unions committed to serving Hispanic and immigrant communities by providing education and services that improve financial well-being. Currently, 14 percent of Hispanic households in the United States are unbanked and an additional 29 percent are underbanked, which can leave those families vulnerable to predatory financial institutions.
A Pew Study from 2012 found that many payday lenders specifically target immigrant communities. TTCU’s Hispanic Initiative launched four years ago to help meet the need for trustworthy financial services and education.
Currently, the Eastland, Midtown, Tahlequah, Southeast and North Pointe branches have bilingual staff, and TTCU said it is actively recruiting additional bilingual employees.