A local rehabilitation hospital is undergoing an expansion.
Post Acute Medical (PAM) Rehabilitation Hospital, 10020 E. 91st St., is adding 8,100 square feet and 13 beds, bringing its total to 53. The renovation started this month and is expected to be completed in July.
The Sanders Trust, a healthcare real estate investment companies, acquired the Tulsa hospital for $24.5 million in 2018. It is working with E4h Architects of Dallas and Skiles Group is serving as contractor for the project.
PAM has 34 locations nationally. The Tulsa facility focuses primarily on inpatient medical rehabilitation for patients who have experienced a stroke, brain injury, orthopedic conditions or spinal cord injury.