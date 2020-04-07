Stride Bank has reported that it has secured 136 loans statewide through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.
The loans — which reflect numbers through Monday afternoon — will provide at least $34.8 million in potentially forgivable funds for local businesses, saving an estimated 4,000 jobs.
Stride has nine branches in seven Oklahoma cities, including Tulsa and Bartlesville.
“We are proud to help small businesses survive this global pandemic through a partnership with the SBA's PPP loan program," Kevin Guarnera, Stride's SBA team leader, said in a statement. "We knew a lot of small businesses would be applying, and funds are limited. So we wanted to make sure that our customers and other small businesses turning to us for the first time got every penny they needed to keep their staff employed through this challenging time.
"That meant doing it quickly, efficiently and correctly. I couldn’t be more proud of what our team has done to help our communities."