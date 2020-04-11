Tulsa-area nonprofit organizations providing direct support and resources to individuals experiencing COVID-19 related hardships may now apply for grant funding through the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund.
The grant application may be submitted online at www.tauw.org/TulsaAreaCOVID19Grant. Guidelines and criteria for the grants are provided on the webpage.
Nonprofit organizations applying for a grant must demonstrate that requested funds will be used exclusively for services, projects and/or programs related to the immediate, intermediate or long-term relief of individuals and families directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Relief for those affected will address basic needs, including assistance with food, health care and/or living expenses.
The Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way established the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund to provide support for nonprofit organizations that can assist individuals and families experiencing COVID-19 related hardships due to temporarily lost income and unplanned expenses.
Since inception, the fund has raised more than $3 million, and $500,000 has already been distributed to community nonprofits to help those in need.
“We look after each other in Tulsa,” TCF CEO Phil Lakin said in a statement. “This loyalty to our fellow Tulsans is demonstrated by the millions in donations made by so many and through the services delivered by the deeply caring work of nonprofit staff who ensure that every Tulsan’s basic needs are met.”
Individuals may request assistance by contacting 211 Eastern Oklahoma. Call 211 or visit www.csctulsa.org.