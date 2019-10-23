Macy’s, Inc. is holding a national hiring event Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) at all stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers to support the company’s plans to hire roughly 80,000 seasonal colleagues.
Venues participating in Tulsa will be the store at Woodland Hills Mall at 8707 E. 71st St. and the fulfillment center at 7220 E. 76th St. N. near Owasso. Macy’s said last month it plans to to hire at least 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers during the holiday season at the Tulsa-area fulfillment center.
In addition to hiring events and on-site interviews, the company offers phone interviews for online applicants. Before the national hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email. Open positions and additional information is available at macysjobs.com.