A Tulsa manufacturing company is providing equipment for a temporary hospital in the New York City area, the current epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AAON, which makes large-scale heating and cooling units, is building 2,200 tons of HVAC apparatus for the Stony Brook (N.Y.) Temporary Hospital. Stony Brook is on the north shore of Long Island, just east of New York City.
More than 1,300 people have died from COVID-19 in New York City, which is struggling to find hospital space to care for the critically ill.
AAON is making the equipment round-the-clock to ensure that the units arrive in New York by Tuesday. The first truckload of these units is scheduled to leave Tulsa on Thursday afternoon, with the balance of the equipment to be shipped by this weekend.
The 2,200 tons of HVAC apparatus equates to the cooling capacity for more than 700 single-family homes.
A principal from AAON's sales office in New York City called AAON President Gary Fields on Sunday to inquire about the company's ability to meet the hospital's need.
After details were ironed out, an order was placed for 44 of the 50-ton, customized HVAC units for the Stony Brook temporary facility.
Founded in 1988, AAON is a leader in the industry.
The company earned business from all over the country, including for the Nike headquarters facility in Oregon and for a $1 billion expansion of New York City’s Javits Center.
The firm last year built a $35 million research and development center named after AAON founder Norman Asbjornson.
