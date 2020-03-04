CBRE announces the sale of a 3.3-acre tract of land at 166th Street South and Highway 75 to local development group, ET&T Land Holdings, LLC.
Dwayne Flynn, SIOR, CCIM, and Ryan Shaffer, CCIM, with CBRE in Tulsa represented the seller, South 75, LLC.
Plans for the site include a dynamic industrial development consisting of high-end garage condos and industrial flex space with the potential for retail or office. The project is set to break ground in the next few weeks with a delivery goal of Q4 2020.
Branded as the Mammoth Luxury Garage Condos, these units will have a “man cave” feel and will be ideal for those seeking to house boats, RVs, ATVs, etc. along with extra storage and loft areas in which to relax. The flex space will have the potential for build out as smaller retail space or for trade occupiers needing office space with a warehouse component.
“We are excited for this land to soon bring a new, interesting luxury style industrial opportunity to the Tulsa area,” said Dwayne Flynn, SIOR, Senior Vice President at CBRE. “One of the best parts about this development will be the option for occupiers to purchase or lease the units, allowing for unique ownership in a new, high end building.”
This project will be ideally located just 1.5 miles south of Brookover Corner, a new retail development, and the recently completed St. Francis Hospital and adjacent to the Mark Allen Chevrolet Dealership.
There is also potential for future development as the Highway 75 site plan still has numerous lots of varying sizes and visibility exposure available.