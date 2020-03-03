RICHMOND Va.— A Tulsa-based provider of direct-mail marketing envelopes and flyers plans to invest more than $31 million to take over a printing plant in Henrico County, Virginia.
The Colortree Group plant had abruptly closed in June, but Tulsa-based Moore DM Group will create 239 jobs with its investment. Many of those jobs should be filled by former Colortree workers, company executives said. The plant is expected to be fully operational in about six months.
“We are hiring a lot of the same people. We want to put those people back to work,” Gretchen Littlefield, Moore’s chief executive officer, said about the former Colortree workers.
Colortree laid off 240 employees when the plant shut down after operating for more than 30 years. It printed direct-mail envelopes, flyers and brochures.
Moore, located at 2900 E. Apache St., primarily will make envelopes at the Virginia plant in addition to providing other direct mail services. The bulk of Moore’s customers are nonprofit organizations.
“We will manufacture envelopes and will also bring in high-speed digital printers and printing technology in general. This will become a full-service print facility,” Littlefield said. “That will mean we will be sending out letters to prospective donors to help support (the nonprofits’) causes.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement about Moore’s investment Tuesday.
“This was vacant, and everybody left,” Northam said of the plant. “We don’t like to see that in Virginia, especially in the Richmond area. To have them here with that kind of investment is a win-win for Richmond and a win for the commonwealth of Virginia.”
The governor said Moore is “trying to accommodate some of these employees who are still in the area and are trained in the printing industry. That will be good for them,” he said.
The area’s workforce was one of the key reasons Moore chose the Richmond area, Littlefield said.
“An educated, talented workforce already exists in this community,” she said. “And some of them are employees of the former Colortree.”
The proximity to Moore’s other locations and to Washington, D.C., where many of its clients are based, were other reasons for picking the former Colortree plant, she said.
“But most of it was about the workforce,” she said.
Moore’s $31 million investment includes state-of-the-art printing technology as well the hiring and training of employees to operate the new machines, Littlefield said. “The machinery and technology will allow us to be more efficient,” she said.
Villa Park Properties LLC, one of Moore’s companies, acquired the 128,786-square-foot building and 12.8 acres on Villa Park Drive, off East Parham Road near Brook Road, in January for $12 million, according to Henrico County’s online property records. The property was assessed this year for $8.23 million, the records show.
Colortree had leased the office, plant and warehouse, which was built in 1989, from the Stewart Cos. of York, Pennsylvania, which bought the property in 2016 for $11 million.
Moore provides direct mail marketing solutions to most of the leading nonprofits. It also provides digital fundraising and direct response television advertising.
The company operates 36 different businesses that employ a total of more than 2,500 workers. It has three locations in Virginia — in Arlington County, Tysons Corner and Manassas.
Colortree was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in September. Its equipment and other assets were sold at auction in September.